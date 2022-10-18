 

Early Voting for the November 8, 2022 Open Primary/Congressional Election will be conducted at the Grand Isle Multiplex, 3101 LA Highway 1, Grand Isle, Louisiana on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.  The hours will be 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.  

