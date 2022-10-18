Early Voting for the November 8, 2022 Open Primary/Congressional Election will be conducted at the Grand Isle Multiplex, 3101 LA Highway 1, Grand Isle, Louisiana on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. The hours will be 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.