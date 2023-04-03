Acosta- Benoit

Mrs. Christina Fanguy and Mr. David Acosta announce the engagement of their daughter Taylor Acosta to Drey Benoit, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tina and Derrick Benoit.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joy and Steve Acosta and Mrs. Ann Danos and Mr. David Guidry.

The prospective groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Barbara and David Benoit and Mrs. Sandra LeBlanc. 

The wedding will take place in January of 2024. 

