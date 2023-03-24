Barrios- Benoit

Mr. and Mrs. Toby and Trish Gautreaux announce the engagement of their daughter, Kiley Barrios to Ian Benoit, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bruce and Tammy Benoit.
The bride elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jade and Mona Barrios, Mr. Robert Gautreaux and the late Norma Gautreaux and Mr. and Mrs. David and Debbie Harrelson, Sr.
The prospective groom is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Roland and Deanie Barrilleaux.
The wedding will take place in late June of 2023.
