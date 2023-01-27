CHERAMIE- THIBODAUX

Mr. and Mrs. Shawn and Holly Cheramie announce the engagement of their daughter, Shelby Cheramie, to Rage Thibodaux, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy and Rachelle Thibodaux.
The bride elect’s grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Allen and Peggy Ledet and Mrs. Audrey Cheramie and the late James “Jimmy” Cheramie.
The prospective grooms grandparents are Mary Messer and the late Albert Messer; and the late Mr. and Mrs. Alvin and Gladys Thibodaux.
The wedding will take place on April 29, 2023 at Sacred Heart Church in Cut Off.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.