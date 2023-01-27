CHERAMIE- THIBODAUX

Mr. and Mrs. Shawn and Holly Cheramie announce the engagement of their daughter, Shelby Cheramie, to Rage Thibodaux, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy and Rachelle Thibodaux.

The bride elect’s grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Allen and Peggy Ledet and Mrs. Audrey Cheramie and the late James “Jimmy” Cheramie.

The prospective grooms grandparents are Mary Messer and the late Albert Messer; and the late Mr. and Mrs. Alvin and Gladys Thibodaux.

The wedding will take place on April 29, 2023 at Sacred Heart Church in Cut Off.

Recommended for you

Load comments