Daigneault- Toups

Mr. and Mrs. Ricky and Sonya Daigneault announce the engagement of their daughter, Ali Lynn Daigneault to Garret John Toups, son of Mr. and Mrs. Greg and Bridget Toups.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. Philip and the late Mrs. Bobbie Chiasson, Mr. and Mrs. Jerome and Peggy Daigneault, and the late Mrs. Judy Boudreaux.

The prospective groom is the grandson of Mrs. Rose Bellanger and the late Mr. Johnny Bellanger and the late John Edna Gilmore. 

The wedding will take place on February 3, 2023 at The Cypress Columns in Gray, LA. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments