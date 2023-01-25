Daigneault- Toups

Mr. and Mrs. Ricky and Sonya Daigneault announce the engagement of their daughter, Ali Lynn Daigneault to Garret John Toups, son of Mr. and Mrs. Greg and Bridget Toups.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. Philip and the late Mrs. Bobbie Chiasson, Mr. and Mrs. Jerome and Peggy Daigneault, and the late Mrs. Judy Boudreaux.
The prospective groom is the grandson of Mrs. Rose Bellanger and the late Mr. Johnny Bellanger and the late John Edna Gilmore.
The wedding will take place on February 3, 2023 at The Cypress Columns in Gray, LA.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.