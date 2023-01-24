GRIFFIN- PITRE

Mr. and Mrs. Timothy and Shondell Griffin of Cut Off, announce the engagement of their daughter, Malori Griffin to Ryder Pitre, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kim and Ramona Pitre of Cut Off.
The wedding will take place in early Spring in Raceland.
Updated: January 24, 2023 @ 1:05 pm
