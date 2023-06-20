GUIDRY- BERGERON

Mr. and Mrs. Keith and Patsy Guidry announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Britney Guidry of Larose, to Leah Bergeron of Houma, daughter of Ms. Susan Babin and Mr. Mark Bergeron.

The wedding will take place in July in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

