GUIDRY- DOMANGUE

Mrs. Rose Anna Guidry announces the engagement of her daughter, Sarah Guidry of Larose, to Andrew Domangue, Jr. of Larose, son of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew and Donna Domangue, Sr.
The bride elect is also the daughter of the late Mr. Troy J. Guidry. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Almate and Lorraine Guidry, and Mrs. Loula Mar Fonseca and the late Norman Fonseca.
The prospective groom is the grandson off the late Mr. and Mrs. Ernest and Florence Domangue and the late Mr. and Mrs. Clifton Trahan, Sr. and Merri A. Trahan.
The wedding will take place in mid summer in Thibodaux.
