Naquin- Grabert

Mrs. Rosemary Naquin Guidry announce the engagement of their daughter, Krystal Naquin to Dylan Grabert, son of Mrs. Wanda Hunter and Mr. Wayne Grabert.
The bride elect is the grandson of Mr. Paul Naquin and the late Mrs. Mary Jean .
The wedding will take place on March 11, 2023 in Houma., LA.
