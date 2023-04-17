PLAISANCE- BAUDOIN

Mr. and Mrs. Robbie and Denise Plaisance announce the engagement of their daughter, Shayna Plaisance to Jace Baudoin, son of Mr. Drake Baudoin and Vicki and Mrs. Geana Baudoin.
The wedding will take place in the fall at The Venue at Robinson Ranch Co.
If you would like to submit an engagement announcement, please click the link:
https://www.lafourchegazette.com/site/forms/engagement_announcement/
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.