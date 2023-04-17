PLAISANCE- BAUDOIN

Mr. and Mrs. Robbie and Denise Plaisance announce the engagement of their daughter, Shayna Plaisance to Jace Baudoin, son of Mr. Drake Baudoin and Vicki and Mrs. Geana Baudoin.

The wedding will take place in the fall at The Venue at Robinson Ranch Co.

 

 

If you would like to submit an engagement announcement, please click the link:

https://www.lafourchegazette.com/site/forms/engagement_announcement/

 

