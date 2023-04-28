PRINCE- LANEGRASSE

Mr. and Mrs. John and Angelica Prince announce the engagement of their daughter, Celeste Prince of Larose to Kwen Lanegrasse of Raceland, son of Mr. Reola Lanegrasse Sr.
The bride elect is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Clifford and Edith Prince and the late Mr. and Mrs. Adolph and Delta Orgeron.
The prospective groom is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Chenet Sr. and Mae Lanegrasse.
The wedding will take place on October 21, 2023 at the American Legion in Lockport, LA.
