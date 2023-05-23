REDING- GALJOUR

It is with joyful hearts that Mr. Steven Reding, Ms. Nicole Reding and Mr. and Mrs. Richie and Andrea Galjour announce the upcoming wedding of their children, Katelyn Danielle Reding and Justin Paul Galjour.

The two will be married in an intimate ceremony in the Caribbean on June 22, 2023.

