REYNAUD- GRIFFIN

Mr. and Mrs. Philionese and John (Jean) Reynaud IV announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Clair Reynaud of Cut Off, to Michael Griffin of Cut Off, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lisa and John Hebert and Mr. Michael Griffin.
The bride elect is the granddaughter of Mrs. Mary Reynaud and the late Mr. John Reynaud III, and Mr. and Mrs. Loretta and James Dardar and the late Timmy Mobley.
The prospective groom is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Stella and Daniel Griffin and the late Aziel (Yiyie) Cheramie and the late Antoinette Cheramie.
The wedding will take place in late spring at Our Lady of the Prompt Succor Church in Golden Meadow.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.