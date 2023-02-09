SCHOUEST-ONCALE

Mr. and Mrs. Corey and Jamie Schouest announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter Olivia Schouest to Dillon Oncale, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne (Joseph) and Jenny Oncale.
The bride elect is the granddaughter of Mr. John and Mrs. Jackie Guidry, Mrs. Geraldine Dantin, and Mr. and Mrs. Milton and Regina Schouest.
The prospective groom is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Gayle and Norman Dufrene, Mr. Gene Becnel, Mrs. Clara Spears and the late Mr. Lester Oncale.
The bride elect is a resident of Thibodaux and graduated from EDW in 2014. She then went to Nicholls State and graduated in 2018 with a Bachelor’s degree, then furthered her degree to Masters in Communicative Disorders in 2020. She is now a Speech- Language Pathologist.
The prospective groom is a resident of Thibodaux and graduated in 2013 from EDW. He then went to Nicholls State University and graduated in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in Allied Health, then continued his studies at Delgado Community College and graduated in 2022. He is now a Occupational Therapy Assistant.
