ST.PIERRE- ADAMS

Mrs. Rebecca Hillhouse and Mr. Joseph St.Pierre, Sr. announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Annie Jo St.Pierre to Brendan Adams, son of Mr. and Mrs. Chad and Jackie Adams.
The bride elect is the granddaughter of Ms. Dorothy Gisclair and the late Mr. Steven St. Pierre, Sr., and Mr. Herman Cheramie Sr., and the late Dorothy Poche Cheramie.
The prospective groom is the grandson of Ms. Mona Adams and the late Mr. David Adams, and Mr. and Mrs. Tommy and Wanda George.
The engagement took place on June 27, 2022 at the bottom of the Black Canyon of the Gunnison in Colorado.
The wedding will take place in early summer at The Venue in Galliano.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.