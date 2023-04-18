ST.PIERRE- ADAMS

Mrs. Rebecca Hillhouse and Mr. Joseph St.Pierre, Sr. announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Annie Jo St.Pierre to Brendan Adams, son of Mr. and Mrs. Chad and Jackie Adams.

The bride elect is the granddaughter of Ms. Dorothy Gisclair and the late Mr. Steven St. Pierre, Sr., and Mr. Herman Cheramie Sr., and the late Dorothy Poche Cheramie.

The prospective groom is the grandson of Ms. Mona Adams and the late Mr. David Adams, and Mr. and Mrs. Tommy and Wanda George.

The engagement took place on June 27, 2022 at the bottom of the Black Canyon of the Gunnison in Colorado.

The wedding will take place in early summer at The Venue in Galliano.

Recommended for you

Load comments