TERREBONNE- RODRIGUE

Mr. Kevin J. Terrebonne and Ms. Charlene Duet Terrebonne announce the engagement of their daughter Karlie Terrebonne to Regan Rodrigue, son of Mr. Ricky Rodrigue and Mrs. Stacy Rodrigue. 

The bride elect is the granddaughter of Mrs. Loretta P. Duet and the late Eroy Duet; and Mrs. Shirley Terrebonne and the late Floyd Terrebonne.

The prospective groom is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Euris and Beatrice Matherne; and Mr. and Mrs. Derald and Lovenia Gros and Mrs. Ruth Rodrigue and the late Ecton Rodrigue. 

Their wedding will take place on April 22, 2023 at 4 p.m. in Galliano.

