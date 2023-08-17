Lafourche Central Market to be held this weekend
The Lafourche Central Market will be back this weekend, on August 19 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located at the Lafourche Pavilion on La 1 in Raceland, under the overpass.
Shop locally and enjoy a variety of items from fruits, vegetables, pickled goods, backed goods, arts, crafts, and more!
The Market is held every 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month.
Free Hunter Education Field Day Slated for August 19
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a FREE Hunter Education Field Day on Saturday, August 19, 2023. The Field Day will take place from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the LPSO Shooting Range located at 3451 Highway 182 in Raceland. The Field Day is recommended for those ages 14 or older, and participants must have completed the home study course.
As an alternative to the traditional two-day classroom course, the Home Study Course is available online through the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries website. Those who complete the home study course MUST take their completion voucher to a “Field Day” to complete their hunter education. Entry to the Field Day will be denied unless the completed forms are presented. There will be a written test required to complete the Field Day. Class size is limited. Advance registration is required.
Firearms and ammunition should NOT be brought to this course, but snacks are permitted. For more information, or for assistance with online registration, call the LPSO Training Academy at (985) 449-4481 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or email Captain Kevin Johnson at kevin-johnson@lpso.net.
Emergency Aid Fundraiser
August 19
Lafourche Concert and Events Club is hosting an Emergency Aid fundraiser for our community on Saturday, August 19 at the Cut Off Youth Center from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
This is an indoor event featuring live music, great food, raffles and cold drinks.
