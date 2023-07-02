Lafourche Parish Public Library is bringing an exciting summer experience to community members this July. The Dinosaur Experience will be returning to Lafourche Parish, and all those interested in paleontology and all things dinosaurs should not miss this experience!
The Dinosaur Experience is an interactive show that will include an opportunity for all attendees to meet different “dinosaurs” up close. Walking, roaring, trained dinos will bring the Jurassic world to life for Lafourche. This event is open to all ages with no registration or payment required.
The dates and locations of the events are as follows:
Monday, July 10th at 10:00 a.m. at the Cut Off Youth Center; 1:00 p.m. at the Lafourche Central Market, Raceland; and 4:00 p.m. at the Warren J Harang Auditorium, Thibodaux.
Make sure you don't miss out on these amazing opportunities being offered by Lafourche Parish Public Library this summer! Visit their Facebook page for more information about The Dinosaur Experience or any other programs they have available!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.