GRAY, LA – Explore Houma has been selected as a recipient of the Beautification Grant by Keep Louisiana Beautiful, the State’s premier anti-litter and community improvement organization.
This year’s grant, in the amount of $1,000, will support Explore Houma’s beautification of the Terrebonne Parish welcome sign located on West Main Street after the Highway 90 overpass. This sign serves as an introduction to our parish, welcoming locals and visitors alike to Louisiana’s Bayou Country.
While plans are in motion to upgrade the sign itself, these particular grant funds will be used for the landscaping surrounding the sign. The current flowerbed will be levelled out and new mulch and flowers will be planted, ultimately enhancing the welcome into our parish!
“We believe this grant will further our mission to revitalize Terrebonne Parish,” stated Sondra Corbitt, Executive Director at Explore Houma. “Our parish is filled with beauty, and by implementing a welcome sign that reflects that makes us one step closer to where we need to be.”
