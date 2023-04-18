Father P.J. Madden, a native of Ballinasloe, Ireland was ordained to the priesthood on May 14, 2004.
From June 2004 until June 2006, he served as an Associate Pastor at Our Lady of the Rosary in Larose and at St. Bernadette in Houma that same year.
From 2007 to 2009, Father P.J. served as the Pastor at St Genevieve in Thibodaux.
Though it was time for him to go back to his native home after that, he eventually did come back – this time as Pastor at St Hilary of 2015 till his retirement in 2019.
Besides all this, Father P.J held a position as Diocesan Administrator since April 1 2022, and has the same authority as a diocesan bishop except for matters which would have long-term consequences.
Father P.J. has also been an active board member for the Catholic Charities, served on the Priests' Council and also as a Knight of Columbus.
