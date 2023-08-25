FEMA, in partnership with the state, has announced a six-month extension for survivors of Hurricanes Ida, Delta, and Laura to continue residing in FEMA's Direct Housing Program.
This temporary program, has now been extended until February 29, 2024. However, survivors will still be responsible for paying rent to occupy the provided units.
Eligibility and occupancy in FEMA's housing program are contingent upon the survivors' progress in their permanent housing plan. Dedicated FEMA recertification advisors meet regularly with survivors to assess their progress and provide necessary resources.
Throughout the recovery process, Disaster Case Management (DCM) staff will continue working closely with survivors to address any unmet needs, offer guidance, and connect them with eligible services provided by volunteer agencies and groups.
At its peak, the FEMA Direct Housing Program accommodated 6,276 households. Presently, 2,345 households across Louisiana remain in the program, ensuring continued support for survivors in need.
Recovery officials also emphasize the cooperation of several Louisiana communities, which have allowed temporary zoning exemptions to accommodate FEMA units. Survivors are encouraged to consult their local authorities to ensure compliance with local zoning ordinances.
For the latest updates on Hurricane Ida recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Stay connected with FEMA Region 6 on Twitter (@FEMARegion6) and Facebook (facebook.com/FEMARegion6/).
