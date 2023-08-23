Femmes Natales, a local nonprofit women’s service organization, will hold its Runabout Sept. 30 at Peltier Park in Thibodaux in honor of a Thibodaux native who is battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
The event will raise funds for Katherine “Kathy” Weimer, who retired from teaching after a 25-year career due to health ailments. After four years and more than 55 tests, she was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease.
The fundraiser will feature various races for those to run or walk. Two one-mile fun runs — one for ages 13 and up and another for ages 12 and under — will be held. Two 5Ks — one for ages 13 and up and another for ages 12 and under — also will be held. The fun run and the 5K for ages 12 and under are $15 per entrant, while the one-mile fun run and the 5K for those ages 13 and up will cost $25 per entrant.
Those who register before Sept. 8 will receive a dry-fit shirt for an additional $5. Registration is available at femmesnatales.org.
In addition to the competition, the event also will feature food, drinks and music.’
Sponsorships also are available in three categories. There is a Heritage Sponsorship for $500, a Service Sponsorship for $250 and a Social Sponsorship for any amount. More information is available on the organization’s website.
Founded in 1980, Femmes Natales annually gives more than 90% of profits from fundraisers to families in Thibodaux and groups. For more information about the organization, visit femmesnatales.org or send it a message at femmesnatales@gmail.com.
