Thibodaux, LA - Fletcher Community College is excited to announce a week-long program for high school students aimed at providing hands-on training, exciting demonstrations and an opportunity to explore careers in skilled trades. The program will cover a range of industries including Agriculture Technology, Automotive/Diesel, CDL, Electrician, HVAC, Line Worker, Machine Tools and Welding.
The event, which will be held from July 24 to July 28 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., is open to students of all skill levels. Participants will learn from experienced instructors and gain valuable insights into the world of skilled trades. In addition to training, the program will also feature industry field trips and certifications in first aid, CPR and BBP.
The program will take place at Fletcher's Thibodaux Facility located at 1425 Tiger Drive. The cost for the program is $25 which covers all expenses including lunch, snacks, shirt, backpack and certifications. For more information and to register, please email technicaleducation@fletcher.edu or call/text 985-448-5920.
Don't miss your chance to explore the exciting world of skilled trades! Register today and discover all the opportunities waiting for you at Fletcher Community College.
