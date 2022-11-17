The Board of Directors for Friends of Bayou Lafourche, Inc. (FOBL) is pleased to announce that Matthew Rivere has been appointed Executive Director for the not-for-profit group.
Rivere joins FOBL with a background in public service, marketing, governmental relations, and non-profit leadership experience. He is a native of Westwego, LA. but now resides in Lafourche Parish. He is a graduate of John Curtis Christian School. Matthew is a former Council member of the City of Westwego. Matthew's governmental background along with his extensive experience in fundraising and event planning will be instrumental to FOBL.
"Quality of life is one of the most important things in life. My passion has always been to serve to the best of my ability. Bayou Lafourche is one of the most unique waterways in the world. I look forward to carrying out what FOBL has already started along with the creation of future projects and recreational events." said Rivere.
In his new position, Rivere’s goal is to keep improving recreational access into the bayou and improve economic development and beautification opportunities. He understands the unlimited potential that Bayou Lafourche has and will work to keep improving the many opportunities that it can bring. One of Rivere’s main goals will be to keep the public informed on projects and events taking place along the bayou along with the education of how unique Bayou Lafourche is.
Friends of Bayou Lafourche Outgoing Executive Director said “The outlook for Friends of Bayou Lafourche is bright with Matthew Rivere as the new Executive Director. He brings the experience, passion, and enthusiasm necessary to expand the organization’s progress in revitalizing Bayou Lafourche as a viable recreational waterway”.
***
Friends of Bayou Lafourche Inc. was formed by several concerned community members and the Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District in 2016 and is recognized as a tax exempt 501(c)(3) charitable organization. The mission of FOBL is to raise the awareness of the importance of Bayou Lafourche and its revitalization, through education and informational outreach, and by the creation of recreation and beautification opportunities along the bayou.
