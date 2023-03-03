A one-year program to develop new leaders in the state’s fishing and seafood industry is being spearheaded by Louisiana Sea Grant. The application process for the Fisheries & Seafood Leadership Program (FSLP) opened this week.
“This program is perfect for emerging leaders in the seafood industry,” said Julie Falgout, Louisiana Sea Grant seafood industry liaison. “Boat owners and captains, deckhands, docks and processors, individuals in the insurance and finance industries, fisheries managers – anyone interested in helping our state’s seafood industry navigate the coming decades – should apply.”
FSLP’s first class will begin in the fall and graduate in Summer 2024. Participants will learn about:
Leadership skill building
Effective communication
Emerging technologies
Business and marketing trends
Commodity policy issues
National, state and community-level public policies
Economic development
FSLP tuition is $200, but scholarships may be available. Members of the first cohort will be announced in May.
“This program has been in the planning stages since before the pandemic,” said Falgout. “We’re excited about providing this opportunity to help our fishing industry become more resilient and advocate for their needs.”
For more information, contact Falgout at Jfalgout@agcenter.lsu.edu, (985) 856-2477 or visit www.laseagrant.org/outreach/fslp/.
Program sponsors also are being sought.
Since its establishment in 1968, Louisiana Sea Grant (www.laseagrant.org) has worked to promote stewardship of the state’s coastal resources through a combination of research, education and outreach programs critical to the cultural, economic and environmental health of Louisiana’s coastal zone. Louisiana Sea Grant, based at LSU, is part of the National Sea Grant College Program, a network of 34 university-based programs in each of the U.S. coastal and Great Lakes states and Puerto Rico.
