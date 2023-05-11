Future Leaders of Lafourche Camp to be held this summer
If you’re interested in becoming a future leader of Lafourche Parish, Future Leaders of Lafourche Camp registration is now open for current high school students for free. Tour local companies from the north to south ends of the parish, experience our local college campuses, and learn about our parish government. There are two sessions available. June 5-9 and July 10-14. Lunch will be provided.
Registration forms here:
Future Leaders of Lafourche Itinerary:
MONDAY
LPSO Law Enforcement Complex
1300 Lynn Street, Thibodaux
8am - 10am Sheriff Webre & LPSO (opening)
10am - 10:10am BREAK
10:10am-11am Lafourche Parish Schools
11am - 11:10am BREAK
11:10am - Noon Duplantis Design Group
Noon - 1pm LUNCH at LEC (provided by LPSO)
1pm - 1:50pm Fletcher Technical College
1:50pm - 2pm BREAK / Travel to Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center
2pm - 2:30pm Bayou Lafourche Freshwater District
2:30pm - 2:40pm BREAK
2:40pm - 3:30pm Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center (tour)
TUESDAY
Lafourche Parish Government Mathews Complex
4876 Highway 1, Mathews
8am - 9am Lafourche Parish Government
9am - 9:10am BREAK
9:10am - 10am Raceland Raw Sugars
10am - 10:15am BREAK / Travel to Bollinger Shipyards
10:15am - 11:45am Bollinger Shipyards
11:45am - Noon BREAK / Travel to Ochsner St. Anne Hospital
Noon - 1pm LUNCH at Ocshner St. Anne Hospital
1pm - 3pm Ochsner St. Anne Hospital
WEDNESDAY
LPSO Law Enforcement Complex
1300 Lynn Street, Thibodaux
8am - 8:30am Lafourche Parish District Attorney's Office
8:30am - 9am Lafourche Parish Assessor's Office
9am-9:10am BREAK
9:10am - 10:15am LPSO Jail Presentation Tour
10:15am - 10:30am BREAK / Travel to John Deere
10:30am - 11:45am John Deere
11:45am - 12:45pm LUNCH at John Deere
12:45pm - 1pm BREAK / Travel to Nicholls State University
1pm - 3pm Nicholls State University
THURSDAY
Savoie's Alligator Farm
486 W. 107th Street, Cut Off
8am - 9am Savoie's Alligator Farm
9am - 9:15am BREAK
9:15am - 10am South Lafourche Levee District
10am - 10:15am BREAK
10:15am - 11:15am Bus Tours of Galliano Airport & LOOP
11:15am - 11:30am BREAK / Travel to Edison Chouest Offshore
11:30 - 12:30pm Edison Chouest Offshore
12:30pm - 1:15pm BREAK / Travel to Port Fourchon
1:15pm - 2:30pm Port Fourchon Tour
2:30pm - 3pm Travel to South Lafourche High School
FRIDAY
Thibodaux Regional Health System
602 N. Acadia Road, Thibodaux
8am - 11am Thibodaux Regional Presentation Tour
11am - Noon LUNCH at Thibodaux Regional
Noon - 12:30pm Certificates & Closing Remarks by Sheriff Webre
Brandi Leblanc
Gazette Head of Operations
Brandi Leblanc has been at The Lafourche Gazette since high school. With 15+ years experience, Brandi knows the ins and outs of creating our print newspaper, specialized in advertising and sales, managing the office and makes sure the company goals are met. She resides in Lockport with her husband and two children.
