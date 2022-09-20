Grand Prize winner receives two Saints tickets
Get ready football fans, the Lafourche Gazette Football Contest begins today! The annual contest, and customer favorite, is back for another year and will run for ten consecutive weeks.
One lucky winner each week will receive a cash prize of $40. The contest will be published in the next ten Wednesday editions of the Gazette.
One grand prize winner, (the person who submits the most winning entries throughout the ten-week span), will receive 2 free tickets to the Saints and Falcons game to be played on Sunday, December 18 in the Superdome.
So, football fans, play, have fun, win some cash and patronize the following sponsors who make the contest possible:
- Ashley Barrios, State Farm Insurance, 985-632-0988, Cut Off;
- B & B Hardware and Rental, 985-693-6824, Larose;
- Bruce Insurance Agency, 985-632-4122, Cut Off;
- Golden Motors, 985-325-1000, Cut Off;
- Joe’s Septic Contractors, 985-632-5592, Cut Off;
- LeBlanc Insurance Agency, 985-693-4900, Larose;
- Lefort Furniture and Appliances, 985-632-3131, Cut Off;
- Martin’s Heating and Air Conditioning, 985-632-6428, Galliano;
- South Lafourche Bank and Trust, North Larose, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano and Golden Meadow;
- Southern Glass, 985-632-6571, Galliano;
- The Balcony Restaurant, 985-693-3368, Larose;
- Troy’s Paint and Body Shop, 985-693-4133, Larose; and
- REV, 985-798-7953, Larose.
- Industrial Diesel Serviecs
- Buzz Off, 985-333-8989
- OrthoLA, 985-625-2200, Thibodaux, Houma, Raceland, Laplace, Lutcher, and Franklin
- District Attorney Kristine Russell
- Mitch’s Gardenware and Gifts, 985-693-7625, Cut Off.
Contest rules:
- Circle your choice of winner under each advertiser. (5 entries per household)
- Choose Tie Breaker score and fill our name, number and address.
- Send in your entries. Deadline to have entries turned in is Friday at 4 p.m. You have multiple options on how to turn in your entries this year. Entries can be dropped off at our new Gazette Office, 1014 Highway 90 East, Raceland, LA 70394 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and noon, Monday to Friday; emailed to news@TLGnewspaper.com; online at on our website at www.lafourchegazette.com/forms_footballcontest; or scan the QR code on the Football Contest page, and submit answers electronically. Also new this year, we set up drop off boxes on our newspaper stand at the Old Gazette Office in Larose, Kajun Twist in Lockport and Melaco Sisters in Galliano.
Click the link below to vote now!!
