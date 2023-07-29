Geaux Paddle, the leading self-service paddle board and kayak rental company based in Thibodaux, is excited to announce the opening of their second location. Situated at the picturesque Lafourche-Terrebonne Scenic Overlook on LA-1 in Raceland, this new facility offers an ideal spot for outdoor enthusiasts to indulge in their water adventures.
"This new site is perfect for Geaux Paddle," shared the company's official statement on Facebook. "With off-street parking, an overlook pier, a floating dock, and picnic tables, it provides everything our customers need for a memorable experience."
Located near LA Cajun Bayou Visitor's Center, Geaux Paddle's Raceland location offers a wide selection of rental equipment, including two solo kayaks, two tandem kayaks, and various stand-up paddle boards. Whether you're looking for a solo escapade or a group adventure, Geaux Paddle has you covered.
In addition to the Raceland facility, Geaux Paddle's original location in Thibodaux, found at the newly constructed Bayou Lafourche pavilion of Nicholls State University, continues to serve as a hub for outdoor enthusiasts. Boasting two solo kayaks, one tandem kayak, and two stand-up paddle boards, this site also offers a state-of-the-art kayak launch for hassle-free launches.
Make the most of your water excursion by booking now at www.geaux-paddle.com/tours.
