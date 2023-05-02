As one of Lafourche Parish’s largest employers, Grand Isle Shipyards (GIS) has officially reached its 75th anniversary in business this year, putting the energy and infrastructure services firm into an elite group few businesses ever achieve.
Begun in 1948 by Clyde Pregeant Sr., GIS first began operation as a small shipyard focused on serving primarily the commercial fishing industry. Guided by four generations of the Pregeant family, GIS’ business has grown substantially over the years from its early days. It now employs thousands of employees, has locations in well over a dozen states, operations in four countries, and services numerous industries.
“Right now we’re approaching 3,000 employees…this is the largest we’ve ever been as far as the true number of employees,” Mark Pregeant II, GIS Chief Executive Officer, said of his company’s 75-year growth. “We currently have about 21 different service lines within the companies.”
While GIS’ early years were focused on the shipyard business, it began reinventing itself around the 1960s as an upstream construction and fabrication company. GIS’ upstream clients include companies involved in the exploration, drilling and extraction of crude oil. Beginning sometime around the 1990s, GIS pivoted yet again and began a new phase expanding into other service lines such as environmental services, project management, instrumentation work, and related lines. Midstream operations, which relates primarily to pipeline related work, came later, along with entries into governmental services, engineering and renewable energy operations.
“We’re starting to get into solar projects, wind projects, hydrogen plants,” Pregeant said, describing some of the new renewable energy projects GIS is now tackling. “We like to look at ourselves as being a true infrastructure and energy solutions provider, [which is] how we’re marketing ourselves now.”
The company’s diversification into multiple industries has been an intentional strategy designed in part to help offset the cyclical nature of some of the industries it is involved in, particularly the energy sector. Newer industries like renewable energy that are not subject to the same economic pressures as oil and gas helps protects GIS’ overall bottom line. Each time GIS enters a new market, the company is helping further ensure its large employee base will continue to have stable long-term employment.
“We feel like this diversity allows our people better stability long-term, making sure that if we ever do have a downturn, or something like COVID, or [anything similar] ever happens again, we’ve got the ability to move people around, keep them busy and keep them with their jobs,” Pregeant said of his company’s diversification push.
Along the way, the CEO believes his company’s commitment to safety has played a key role in helping the company expand, retain past clients and gain new ones. It continues to implement new programs focused on attentiveness to safety, behavior-based management systems, and other safety-focused activities to ensure the company’s growth remains sustainable.
“We’re not even in these conversations of growth if we are not operating safely in all of the industries that we work in,” Mark Pregeant II said.
As the company celebrates its 75th year in business, Pregeant says the longevity of GIS’ business could be attributed to several factors, most notably the family support its leadership received along the way, as well as the GIS employee base and their families. GIS’ commitment to its employees is a practice Mark II says his great-grandfather Clyde Pregeant Sr. first laid the groundwork for as far back as 1948, the year of the company’s founding.
“He took care of the people that worked for him and their family members; he called them all family at the end of the day, and he wanted to make sure that he gave back to local communities,” Pregeant said of his great-grandfather Clyde Sr. “I think those two things are something that over the 75 years we continue to do – taking care of the local community and putting our people first.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.