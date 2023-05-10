GLPC Interview-1
GLPC Interview-2

The Greater Lafourche Port Commission is excited to announce that its Deputy Port Director, Davie Breaux, and Director of Communications & Grants, Thad Angelloz, recently collaborated on a Great Day Louisiana segment, set to air on WWL-TV later this month.

GLPC Interview-3

Great Day Louisiana is a daily talk show on WWLTV Channel 4 News, highlighting the latest trends in Southeast Louisiana and parts of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The show has a vast audience and features a diverse range of topics.

GLPC Interview-4

The WWL-TV film crew was hosted by Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou for two days. During their stay, they are exploring a number of places and activities that visitors can enjoy while visiting Lafourche Parish, which includes the Coastal Wetlands Park.

GLPC Interview-5

The Coastal Wetlands Park is a one-of-a-kind park that is open to the public, featuring over 1 mile of a tidal creek trail that allows for kayaking and non-motorized vessels.

The Greater Lafourche Port Commission is honored to be featured on Great Day Louisiana and is looking forward to sharing the Coastal Wetlands Park with viewers throughout Southeast Louisiana and parts of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Gazette Head of Operations

Brandi Leblanc has been at The Lafourche Gazette since high school. With 15+ experience, Brandi knows the ins and outs of creating a newspaper and makes sure the company goals are met. She resides in Lockport with her husband and two children.

Recommended for you

Load comments