The 107th annual Blessing of the Fleet will be held on Saturday, April 29 at Our Lady of the Prompt Succor Church in Golden Meadow in conjunction with the KC Council 9000 Shrimp Boil and Cracklin Cookoff.
Festivities begin at 11 a.m. with kids activities, crackling cookoff, boiled shrimp plate lunches and live entertainment. Also available will be jambalaya, soft drinks and free hotdogs, water and tea.
The Blessing of the Fleet and Boat Parade will start at 3 p.m. following with the Fisherman’s Mass at approximately 5 p.m.
Shrimp Boil Platter tickets and t-shirt presale are available by calling the Church Rectory at 985-475-5428 or Marc at 985-278-5100.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.