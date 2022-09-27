The South Lafourche area is populated by those who are more than willing to support our community and each other. The Rotary Club of Golden Meadow is asking for community support for our major fund-raiser at the Oak Ridge Park in Golden on October 1, 2022.
We kick off our 11th annual shrimp-boil-off and music festival with fun, food, music, and over one hundred craft booths at 10 a.m. Music will be provided by Ben Bruce, Gary T, Philip Cheramie, and Nonc Nu and da Wild Matous who will close out the night.
Your support of the Rotary Club is evident in the service projects we do throughout our community. Since receiving its charter in 1942, the Rotary Club of Golden Meadow has implemented many service projects that help individuals and our community. Just visit the Golden Meadow Park and see the tennis courts, basketball court, soccer field, and padding for some of the playground. Every year, the club purchases, collects, and distributes food, toys, and household essentials to many families in need. We offer up to five $5,000 scholarships to graduates of South Lafourche.
As recently as the beginning of the pandemic and the shut-down, the club prepared and distributed meals and needed items to members of our community. After Hurricane Ida, our club of 14 members worked tirelessly manning the collection/distribution center at the Veterans Memorial Park on Highway 3235 in Galliano through October 2021.
Members prepared and served 3 meals a day, 1,200 meals daily for nineteen days totaling over 22,000 meals. Members also unloaded, packed and distributed goods sent to our area through organizations and individuals to help hurricane victims. The organization Disaster Aid USA, an organization sponsored by Rotary, came to our area and tarped over 110 houses, removed debris, cut trees and tree limbs, distributed generators, gas, and window units free of charge along with the assistance of our local club.
A year after our community was decimated by Hurricane Ida, many in our community still have needs yet to be met. Our Rotary Club combined funds with our Rotary District 6200 and Rotary International to complete a service project that provided needy families with large appliances like refrigerators, ranges, washers, dryers, beds, sofas, and window units. We spent over $37,000 to help these families.
Your support of our shrimp-boil-off and music festival will fund projects like these mentioned when need arises again. The list of all the projects our Rotary Club has done throughout the years would be very extensive.
Rotary International’s motto is “Service Above Self.” Our club and our community lives up to this motto.
Looking forward to seeing you there!
