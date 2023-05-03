Starting on May 15th, the Golden Meadow boat launch will close in order to conduct the much-needed repair work.
This is a major undertaking and it is estimated to last for 45 days. On that note, from the scheduled work, we are confident that the boat launch will emerge better than ever after the restructuring process is over.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.