Starting on May 15th, the Golden Meadow boat launch will close in order to conduct the much-needed repair work.

This is a major undertaking and it is estimated to last for 45 days. On that note, from the scheduled work, we are confident that the boat launch will emerge better than ever after the restructuring process is over. 

