The Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo is excited to announce Mr. Charles Michael “Mike” Callais as their 2023 Admiral. Mr. Callais is a lifelong resident of Lafourche Parish, is married to the former Blanche Bouvier, and has two daughters, two stepsons and four grandchildren.
Mike is the Chairman and CEO of Abdon Callais Offshore. He is also the Secretary of the United Community Bank board of directors, and serves on the boards of the Greater Lafourche Port Commission, Lady of the Sea General Hospital, and the Bayou Community Foundation as well.
The Callais family is no stranger to the Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo. Mike’s brother, Peter Callais, served as the rodeo’s 2004 Admiral. The Callais family also awards community scholarships of their own.
As well as announcing our 2023 Admiral at a media event held recently, the rodeo artwork was presented, and the rodeo artist was introduced to the community. Marilyn Williams Blanchard was commissioned by Admiral Mike Callais and First Lady Blanche Callais to paint this year’s rodeo artwork which will be featured on rodeo shirts and posters.
Why We Rodeo? The event also recognized our 2022 and 2023 scholarship recipients. The rodeo was not held in 2022 as we continued to recover from Hurricane Ida; however, our commitment to our scholarship program did not waiver. Through our cooperative endeavor with the Lafourche Chamber Foundation, combined, we have awarded over $225,000 in scholarships since 2015.
The 2023 Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo will be held June 29, 30 and July 1 under the new Fourchon Pavilion. The event will feature live music, a King of the Catch Cook-Off, a shrimp boil dinner and vendors, all featuring our Louisiana Cajun culture. One of the highlights of our event is that children 12 and under with a child’s rodeo ticket will receive a free rod & reel, so we invite you to Fish Big, Win Big at the Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo.
