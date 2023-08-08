Golden Meadow Middle School is proud to announce that Golden Meadow Middle School Beta Club is a 2022-2023 National Beta School of Merit. The school earned this recognition by offering National Beta to all eligible grades on their campus. National Junior Beta includes grades 4 to 8 and National Senior Beta includes grades 9 to 12.
The National Beta School of Merit award is given to honor a club’s dedication and commitment to academic excellence. To achieve this prestigious honor, a school must include members from all eligible grade levels in their Beta club. This year, only 3,583 Beta Clubs across the country received this award.
In a congratulatory letter to the school, Bobby Hart, CEO said “Thank you for your continued support of National Beta and commitment to developing future leaders!”
Club Sponsor, School Counselor Brett Stall-Licona states that the elementary schools have a great Beta program, so students come expecting to qualify for Beta. She further stated that once students get a taste of service that they want to be part of a school club that promotes honors and service.
About National Beta
With more than 500,000 active members and 9,000 chapters nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization. National Beta recognizes outstanding achievement, promotes character and social responsibility, encourages service involvement to school and community, and fosters leadership skills. The National Beta program offers over $300,000 annually to its Senior Beta Members. Visit betaclub.org for more information.
