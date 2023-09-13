Get ready to witness an explosion of school spirit like never before as Great Day Louisiana, in partnership with WWLTV, takes you live to the heart of local high schools, igniting the passion for football season!
Their very first destination is set to light up the screen, as we dive headfirst into the intense rivalry brewing in Lafourche Parish.
This exciting event is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 15, from 9 to 10 a.m., at none other than Central Lafourche High School. Tune into Channel 4 to watch the live broadcast.
WWLTV will capture all the electrifying moments as the two schools go head-to-head in a competition of cheers, dance routines, and musical performances by their outstanding bands.
Please note that this event is exclusively open to faculty and students to ensure that both schools' guest can participate in the festivities.
