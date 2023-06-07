What began as a simple social media post has grown into a nonprofit that aims to celebrate and shine light on special needs children and individuals. The Bless your Heart nonprofit is helping His Brightest Stars with its first annual Special Needs Awards Banquet.
“His Brightest Stars has been a dream of mine for quite some time,” Jordan Gisclair, founder, said. “This will be the first banquet to take place for our Special needs children and individuals within our community.”
The event is an invitation only event that will award the recipient based on their own personal milestones.
“For a child or individual with special needs or disabilities the simplest milestone may be the largest accomplishment they ever succeed at. We want to celebrate those achievements and be able to shine a light on them even if its for one evening,” Gisclair said.
With the help of Bless your Heart, sponsorships have been created to help pay the cost of the event. Anyone interested can become a bronze, silver or gold sponsor. A bronze sponsor donates $100 and will have their company name advertised at the event, a silver sponsor donates $200, and a gold sponsor donates $500 and will be giving a special gift on behalf of the company name.
“Your sponsorship to His Brightest Stars will help create a magical evening for our special needs community and their families,” Gisclair said. “We have a mission and a vision for His Brightest Stars and we would love for you to help sponsor our dream along the way.”
For Gisclair this event is a way to break down the stigma surrounding special needs children and children with disabilities. The event will uplift the community and praise the accomplishments that go unnoticed.
To submit a nomination you can access the google document in their Facebook page @his.brightest.stars or email at hisbrighteststars@yahoo.com
To become a sponsor payments can be made through Paypal blessyourheartnonprofit@gmail.com or Venmo @blessyourheartnonprofit.
