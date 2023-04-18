Hazard Waste Day

Join the Office of Solid Waste and make your household safer by bringing hazardous materials to the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day hosted at the Mathews Government Complex on Saturday, April 29, 2023 for disposal. The event will run from 8AM to 12PM.

Accepted items include oven cleaners, corrosive cleaners, solvents, toilet & drain cleaners, bleach degreasers, disinfectants, polishes, aerosol cans, cooking oil, glue, pool chemicals, paints, electronic equipment, Tires (up to 5 per person), used oil, antifreeze oil. Herbicides and pesticides can also be dropped off along with bug spray and any batteries or flammables such as propane.

Please note: ammunition explosives & fireworks are not accepted at this event; neither are appliances or furniture weapons/power tools/or any radioactive device or liquid containers exceeding 5 gallons in size.

Tags

Gazette Head of Operations

Brandi Leblanc has been at The Lafourche Gazette since high school. With 15+ experience, Brandi knows the ins and outs of creating a newspaper and makes sure the company goals are met. She resides in Lockport with her husband and two children.

Recommended for you

Load comments