Local nonprofit Saint Amelia Cares Veterinarian Clinic will sponsor the area’s first ever Louisiana Boulettes and Balloons Festival March 31 thru April 1 at the Oakridge Park in Golden Meadow.
The event aims to deliver new festival experiences to the South Lafourche area, including live music, cooking competitions, Cajun food favorites, and games – along with hot air balloon races and tethered hot air balloon rides.
While other food will be offered, the featured food of the new festival will be the boulette, a well-known dish in South Louisiana. Boulettes are typically made by pulverizing fresh shrimp or seafood, mixing in seasoning and spice, rolling the mixture together, and then frying it golden brown.
Golden Meadow resident Janet Rhodus helped plan the event as a fundraiser for the local animal-focused nonprofit. The Saint Amelia Cares Veterinarian Clinic, an offshoot of the Launch Leeville nonprofit organization founded in 2012, will use funds raised at the festival for its new low cost spay and neuter Golden Meadow clinic on Highway 1, which the group is preparing to open.
Rhodus says especially following Hurricane Ida, her organization has witnessed an explosion in the population of lost and abandoned domesticated pets in South Lafourche. She and a group of volunteers are currently feeding close to 1,000 abandoned animals that roam free in certain parts of South Lafourche, relying on mostly personal funds to feed them.
The situation has highlighted a dire need for a low cost spay and neuter clinic for residents in the South Lafourche area, in order to help bring the domesticated animal populations under control.
“We want to help fund this local low cost spay and neuter clinic,” Rhodus explained. “With the parish animal shelter budget being cut by $40,000 dollars, they’re not offering the vouchers that they normally do this year. It’s more than vital that we get this festival off the ground and for it to be successful, and to get the support of the community.”
The Louisiana Boulette and Balloons Festival will boast of numerous crafting booths, with over 30 craft vendors already signed on, Rhodus said, with more anticipated. The food is planned as another of the main attractions, featuring cooking competitions focusing on shrimp boulettes, along with other types of boulettes. Event organizers also plan to have additional seafood dishes for festival goers to sample, including shrimp spaghetti, shrimp fettuccini, and char grilled oysters.
One of the biggest draws of the event promises to be the presence of hot air balloons, an unusual sight for most Lafourche Parish residents. The event organizer says they are currently planning to have somewhere between seven to 10 balloon pilots participating. On Friday, March 31st from 5 to 10 PM, a balloon “glow” event is planned accompanied by live music by Circle, where balloon pilots will show off their skills as they rev up their balloon burners. The propane burners that power the balloons will create a bright glow as dusk sets.
The hot air balloons and their pilots plan to then race on the morning of Saturday, April 1st, as long as weather conditions allow the balloons to safely operate. The festival begins at 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Event organizers are also planning to give tethered balloon rides, as well, in order to fundraise for their charity.
“The day of the event [April 1st], weather permitting, we’re going to offer balloon tethers, where people can go up in the balloon at a cost of $20 a person,” Rhodus said. “You go up, and they ‘re holding the tether lines, and then come back down.”
Entry to the March 31st and April 1st event will be free to the general public. The organization is currently seeking sponsors, particularly for the hot air balloon aspect of the event. For more information on corporate sponsorships, or for details regarding participation in the event’s cooking competition, craft booths, or other activities, contact event organizer Janet Rhodus at (225) 413-4414.
A King and Queen was chosen for this year’s event. Reigning as Queen is Melissa “Missy” Terrebonne. Owner of Bayou Florist since 1996. Missy has two daughters, Alyse Terrebonne Guidroz and husband Adam, with furbabies to include Princess, Buzz, Olive, Lil Bit, Indie P, and Egg Drop; and also Joy and Chad Bruce, with grandchildren, Olivia, Katie, Kayla, and Jordan.
Missy loves to give back to her community, with her boyfriend Doc. She has a passion for helping animals and others. She volunteers with Launch Leeville, Non-Profit’s Pawsitive Enforcement Project.
Reigning as King is Norby Chabert. Norby was born and raised on Bayou Petite Caillou. He is a proud graduate of Terrebonne High and Nicholls University.
He is a 3 term Senator for District 20, comprising of Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes. As a native of the bayou region, Norby is passionate about coastal restoration and flood control.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.