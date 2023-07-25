This weekend, thousands of local outdoors lovers, and also folks just simply looking to pass a good time, will head to Grand Isle for one of the biggest weekends of the year.
The International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo begins Thursday and runs through the weekend — annually one of the biggest summer events on the island — an event, which is estimated to bring upwards of 25,000 people to Grand Isle while also generating millions in revenues.
The rodeo was established in 1928 and has become an annual local tradition — one of the highlights of the summer in the entire Bayou Region.
“It’s just an unbelievable event. It’s the Tarpon Rodeo. What more can you say? The name speaks for itself,” said Bob Breck, longtime TV Meteorologist and Master of Ceremonies for the Rodeo at last year’s event. “It’s an event that is family friendly. It’s an event that anyone can enjoy and it’s always a good time. If you’ve been doing something for now almost 100 years, then you have to be doing something right, and we look forward every year to seeing our old friends and to have a good time.”
The rodeo is historic in its longevity, but it’s continually evolved to continue its place as a full weekend of fun.
On Thursday, the pavilion opens at 11 a.m. with food, merchandise and educational booths available for people to enjoy. The Children’s Crab Races will take place at the Pavilion at 2 p.m. on Thursday — an annual favorite at the event.
At 7 p.m., 2023 Rodeo President Frank Besson will give his President’s Welcome, welcoming 2023 Admiral Kristine Russell and Queen Briana Barthelemy as this year’s rodeo mainstays.
After Besson’s welcome, the good times will roll with Bandit rocking the stage from 6-10 p.m.
On Friday, the fun continues with the pavilion again opening at 11 a.m., and the Crab Races again taking place at 2 p.m.
Friday also will have a Cornhole Tournament from 2-5 p.m., an event hosted by Mockler Beverage. Prizes will be awarded at that event. Then from 6-10 p.m., people will again be able to shake a leg with Sugar Shaker rocking the stage for a fun-filled performance.
On Saturday, the action is hot and heavy with the pavilion opening at 11 a.m., and the Crab Races at 2 p.m.,and another Cornhole Tournament at 2.
But after that, the champions of the water will be crowned with Children’s Awards handed out at 3 p.m., and Rodeo Awards handed out from 8:30 - 9:30 p.m.
In between that, Wiseguys will take the stage from 6-8 p.m., then from 9:30-10 p.m., to rock the house.
Weather for the weekend should be conducive to good fishing and the Tarpon Rodeo hosts countless categories across inshore, offshore, big game and other divisions. Children’s divisions also are part of the event, as are categories for kayakers and more.
Throughout the entire weekend, food and drinks will be available, so locals are asked to come hungry and be prepared to enjoy some of the best-tasting cuisine on the island.
“There’s something for everyone,” Breck said. “I’ve been a part of this now for several years and it’s one of the best weekends of the year. It’s something that I look forward to every year. So come on out and join us.”
