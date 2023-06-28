Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center to Host the First Large Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses Since 2019
BARRY P. BONVILLAIN CIVIC CENTER — JULY 7-9, 14-16, & 21-23 — After a three-year pandemic pause, one of the largest convention organizations in the world has once again chosen Houma, LA to host its global three-day event, the 2023 “Exercise Patience”! Convention.
Prior to 2019, summers in Houma were marked by Jehovah’s Witnesses filling hotels and restaurants as they attended their annual conventions at the Civic Center. In 2020, the pandemic interrupted that tradition in Houma when the Witnesses canceled their in-person events throughout the world and held their convention programs as virtual events in more than 500 languages.
Beginning July 7, 2023, the Witnesses will bring that tradition back to Houma.
“Our virtual conventions were exactly what we needed during the pandemic, but being together in-person is ex- actly what we need right now,” said Matthew Mitchell, spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “We can't wait to be together again to fellowship and be energized by such a large gathering.”
Some 6,000 conventions will be held worldwide as part of the 2023 “Exercise Patience”! Convention series. In the U.S. alone, more than 700 conventions will be held in 144 host cities. From Friday through Sunday, six con- vention sessions will explore the quality of patience, highlighting its modern-day relevance through Scriptural examples. A live baptism will be performed following the Saturday morning session and a prerecorded drama will be featured in two parts during the Saturday and Sunday afternoon sessions.
“There is no way to successfully navigate our relationships, our work, or the world in general without patience. Many of us found ourselves literally praying for patience during the past few years,” says Mitchell. “Having three days to explore this important quality is an answer to our prayers. The “Exercise Patience” convention gives us an opportunity to grow as individuals, families, and as a community by helping us to cultivate this essential quality.”
Jehovah’s Witnesses have been holding public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and theaters around the world for more than 100 years. After resuming smaller in-person meetings and their public ministry during 2022, the summer of 2023 marks the first time they will gather at much larger regional events around the world since the lifting of pandemic restrictions.
The convention is open to the public and no collection is taken. For more information on the program or to find other convention locations and dates, please go to jw.org and navigate to the “About Us” tab.
