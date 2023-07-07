The real estate market in June 2023 remained balanced. Listings were up 88.8% from June of last year and up 20.4% from May 2023.
Sales decreased by 4.3% year over year and 6.9% from the month prior.
Under contract listings were down 11.3% month over month and 9.8% year over year.
Average Sold Price per Square Footage was $122, a 9% drop month over month and 4.7% year over year.
The Average Sold Price was $218,000, a 2.2% decrease month over month.
The 6-month trend showed a "Depreciating" Average Sold Price and a "Neutral" Median Sold Price.
Average Days on Market was 56, an increase of 51.4% from June of last year, indicating a neutral trend.
In summary, June 2023 exhibited a balanced market. Listings increased, while sales and under contract listings declined. Months of Inventory based on Closed Sales rose significantly. Pricing trends showed decreases in Average Sold Price per Square Footage and a stable Median Sold Price. Average Days on Market remained neutral. These indicators provide valuable insights for buyers, sellers, and industry professionals navigating the market in July 2023.
In light of these figures, it might be tempting to interpret the current climate as a softening of the Lafourche Parish real estate market. However, it's crucial to recognize the healthiness and potential of a more balanced, or neutral, market. This shift from a longstanding sellers' market not only ensures sustainability, but also creates broader opportunities for buyers, promoting fair access to real estate.
If you are looking to buy or sell, or have any questions about the real estate market, reach out to me!
Disclaimer: Information provided is a reflection of only Residential data derived from Roam MLS.
Prepared by:
LJ Martin, REALTOR®️
Latter & Blum Canal & Main Realty
509 Canal Blvd. Thibodaux, La 70301
(C) 985-228-6867
(O) 985-446-6363
Each office independently owned and operated.
Licensed in the State of Louisiana.
