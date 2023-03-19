Keep Nicholls Beautiful will be hosting an Audubon Clean Up on Saturday, April 1, from 8 to 11 a.m. The organization is seeking volunteers to help.
You must be 18 years and older to volunteer and will check in will be at John L. Guidry Stadium at Nicholls State University to help clean designated zones of Audubon Avenue.
Check in will be from 8 to 9 a.m. with the clean up beginning at 8:30 and ending at 11 a.m. It is suggested to wear comfortable clothing and shoes and bring a refillable water bottle.
Volunteers will receive a t-shirt while supplies last.
