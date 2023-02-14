The Krewe of Christopher is proud to announce King Christopher LXIX Dr. Blake Marcello and Queen Christopher LXIX Miss Abbigail Catherine Duplantis.
Dr. Marcello is a Thibodaux native who attended E.D. White Catholic High and Nicholls State University. He completed his veterinarian training at St. George University and LSU Veterinarian School which is also where he met his wife Astrid Biggio Marcello, a veterinarian oncologist.
He returned to the area as a third-generation veterinarian to begin working alongside his father at Marcello Veterinary Hospital. His grandfather and father were long time members of the Krewe and his aunt, Cynthia Marcello Ropollo, served as Queen Christopher XV.
Blake has been a member of the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department Company #1 for over 20 years. He is also a member of several wetlands and wildlife conservation organizations.
Miss Abbigail Catherine Duplantis is a native of Thibodaux who attended E.D. White Catholic High School. She currently a Junior at Nicholls State University where she is majoring in Education with a focus on Early Intervention and Birth to Five Years.
Miss Duplantis previously served as a maid of the Krewe. Her father, Byron Oncale, serves as a board member. Her grandfather, Neal Oncale, was a co-captain of the Krewe for over 15 years. Her great-grandfather, Mr. C. L. Oncale Jr., was King Christopher II in 1954. Her uncle, Mr. James Oncale, served as King Christopher XLIV in 1996 as well as Captain of the Krewe of 2003-2005.
Miss Duplantis works as an assistant teacher at Little Arrows Learning Academy and is a member of the Tri-Sigma Sorority.
