The Krewe of Chronos, the oldest riding Krewe in Thibodaux, will be celebrating their 69th Mardi Gras season. The Krewe would like to announce their Royal Court and The King and Queen Chronos LXIX. The Krewe is Captained by Dr. Mark LaHaye and Mr. Joshua ”Bubba” Hebert. The Tableau will be on Saturday, February 11, starting at 7 pm in the Thibodaux Civic Center. The Tableau is open to the public and all Mardi Gras enthusiasts are encouraged to attend. This year’s theme is “The Art of Making Art” and will feature dresses made by the heralded Sally Hendricks, of New Orleans, that depict historical artwork that has been displayed worldwide. Mesmerizing artwork by Van Gogh, the beautiful oddity of Pablo Picasso and the influential works of Hieronymus Bosch are just a few of the famous artists depicted through the maids stunning dresses.
Reigning as King is Dr. Chad Michael Dugas, a Thibodaux native and Mardi Gras enthusiast. King Dugas is excited to get the Mardi Gras season started and partake in all the revelry of his hometown Mardi Gras season. His Majesty’s Royal Pages are Master Benjamin Paul Biondo and Master Ethan Thomas Dugas. Dr. Dugas is a highly regarded interventional cardiologist that has served the Bayou Region for six and a half years. He is a proud Thibodaux High School and LSU graduate.
Reigning as Queen Chronos LXIX is Ms. Marlo Elizabeth Rodrigue, a Thibodaux native who developed a passion for Mardi Gras at a young age with influences from her grandparents. Serving as the Queen’s Royal Pages are Miss Anne Marie Authement and Miss Amelia Grace Daigle. Queen Marlo is an ED White and LSU graduate and successful business owner in Baton Rouge. Her thriving clothing boutique, MAREM, has been outfitting Baton Rouge ladies for the last two years through her online store. After just two short years MAREM has grown to now have a brick and mortar location.
This years Royal court for 2023 includes eight maids: Miss Eliska Marie McMillen and her Duke Mr. Byron Talbot, Miss Camille Michele Bower escorted by her Duke Mr. Robert Bower, Miss Sarah Elizabeth Pate escorted by her Duke Mr. Brad Huber, Miss Mallory Grace Naquin escorted by her Duke Mr. Craig Naquin, Miss Ella Grace Covington escorted by her Duke Mr. James Covington, Miss Alexis Faith Arcement escorted by her Duke Mr. Nicholas Arcement , Miss Adele Elizabeth Panvelle escorted by her Duke Mr. Tyson Panvelle and Miss Anna Marie Medlen escorted by her Duke Dr. Mark Hebert.
This years Royal Junior Court, who always steal the show, includes six Junior Maids and six Junior Dukes: Miss Mary Michael Waguespack and her Duke Mr. Luke Joseph Dantin, Miss Annie Margaret Biondo and her Duke Mr. Wyatt Joseph Higgins, Miss Mila Jules Tate and her Duke Mr. Knox Lee Higgins, Miss Claire Elise Bonvillain and her Duke Mr. Samuel Hamilton Dantin, Miss Cecilia Jean Bernard and her Duke Mr. Lucas Joseph Bernard and Miss Laird Jane Roundtree and her Duke Mr. Ivan Laurent Higgins.
The Krewe of Chronos will be parading through the streets of Thibodaux on Sunday, February 19th for one of the best local parade days. “Sunday Gras” brings people from near and far to enjoy the best Thibodaux has to offer. The parade will roll following our friends in the Krewe of Cleophas who start at 12:30. The Krewe is known for its bountiful throws, stilt walkers, monster trucks, Redstick Roller Derby team, local bands and other entertainers from the Tri-Parish area.
