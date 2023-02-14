The Krewe of Nereids announced their Queen for 2023 at a members only dinner held in January.
Queen XXXIX is Michelle Lochrico of Larose, LA. She is a long time member of the organization. She is the daughter of the late Salvatore B. Lochrico and Gail Cline. The Queen’s fiancé is Jude Boudreaux of Dularge, LA. The Queen is the mother to three children: Krista Ordone and husband Dewayne, Damion Mobley and Ridge Mobley and fiancé Doriee Cheramie.
Assisting the Queen are her pages Leon Lochrico, son of Marcus and Jessica Lochrico; Brilynn Dardar, daughter of Jay and Leslie Dardar; and Aleah Mae Plaisance, daughter of Client, Jr. and Dena Curole.
This year’s parade will roll on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 6 p.m. along the traditional parade route through Golden Meadow along LA1.
This year’s theme is “Hugs and Kisses X’s and O’s!”
Our 180 plus riders will be atop beautiful single and double decker illuminated floats throwing thousands of beads, trinkets and signature throws.
The Krewe of Nereids was the first all female night parade in Lafourche Parish.
The Board of Directors are Jennifer Cheramie, Gwen Pitre, Lily Jambon, Willie Cheramie, Glenda Sanamo, and Elaine Blanchard.
