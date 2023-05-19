 

Toll Bridge.jpg

The Louisiana DOTD recently announced that the LA 1 Toll Bridge in Leeville will be closed next Monday May 22, beginning at 10 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Both northbound and southbound traffic will be affected by this full closure, which is required for construction crews to complete overhead gantry work. No alternate routes around the closure are available, so please plan accordingly. 

Emergency vehicles will be allowed through the work area during the closure. For additional information, please contact Elliot Trapanier, C.E.C., Inc. at 337-237-1984.

Gazette Head of Operations

Brandi Leblanc has been at The Lafourche Gazette since high school. With 15+ years experience, Brandi knows the ins and outs of creating our print newspaper, specialized in advertising and sales, managing the office and makes sure the company goals are met. She resides in Lockport with her husband and two children.

Recommended for you

Load comments