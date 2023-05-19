The Louisiana DOTD recently announced that the LA 1 Toll Bridge in Leeville will be closed next Monday May 22, beginning at 10 p.m. until 2 a.m.
Both northbound and southbound traffic will be affected by this full closure, which is required for construction crews to complete overhead gantry work. No alternate routes around the closure are available, so please plan accordingly.
Emergency vehicles will be allowed through the work area during the closure. For additional information, please contact Elliot Trapanier, C.E.C., Inc. at 337-237-1984.
