Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) has launched a new survey open to Louisiana residents, seeking their input to help plan the state's future transportation system. By participating in the short survey, residents can add their voices to improving Louisiana's transportation services.
To provide valuable insights into the transportation needs of Louisiana, LADOTD's survey will concentrate on issues related to road and public transit conditions, biking and pedestrian infrastructure, and accessibility. LADOTD aims to incorporate the feedback of its residents into planned improvements that align with community needs.
LADOTD is prioritizing transparency and confidentiality for survey responses, assuring privacy for personal information shared in the process. Participating households will also have the added opportunity to win a $500 Visa gift card, as a token of appreciation from LADOTD upon survey completion.
Residents who would like more information can contact Dawn Sholmire, P.E., Statewide Planning Engineer, at Dawn.Sholmire@la.gov. For technical assistance in completing the survey, residents can contact Mike Rich toll-free at 888-801-5368.
The survey can be accessed on the website at 2023 Louisiana Transportation System User Survey (ladotdssurvey.org), which residents are encouraged to complete within the next few days. By participating, Louisiana residents can contribute to a transportation system that is efficient, sustainable, and responsive to the needs of all.
