Celebrate Lafourche Arc's 60th anniversary at the BBQ, Bourbon & Blues Festival!
Join us on November 4, 2023 for an unforgettable day of music, food and fun. From 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., experience live entertainment right in the front lawn of the Harang J Auditorium in Thibodaux
“Lafourche Arc is a nonprofit organization that provides support for people with developmental disabilities of all ages across multiple parishes,” explained Wendy Eschete, Executive Director of Lafourche Arc. “We provide at-home services as well as locations around the community to help people with developmental disabilities learn skills, socialize, and more. We wanted to hold the BBQ, Bourbon, and Blues Festival to raise awareness across our community about people with developmental disabilities and the value they bring to our lives– they have lots of gifts and talents to offer everyone.”
Louisiana Cajun Bayou and the Thibodaux Service League have both provided grants for the event in support of Lafourche Arc’s mission.
The BBQ, Bourbon, and Blues Festival will feature live music by Little Freddie King, the Joshua Garrett Band, Julian Primeaux, and Geminii Dragon. There will also be local mom-and-pop and large-chain vendors grilling delicious BBQ during the festival, as well as a BBQ cook-off competition.
“Whether you are the backyard grill master of your family or a professional chef, we invite anyone who loves to cook to apply to have a BBQ booth at the event,” said Eschete. “We can’t wait to see who wins the cook-off!”
The festival will also include the Juke Joint Tent, where participants 21 and over may purchase a ticket to taste 30 different kinds of bourbon.
Admission to the Festival is $10, and additional tickets for admission to the Juke Joint Tent for bourbon tasting is $100. Children under ten will be admitted to the festival for free.
If you are interested in sponsoring the event or applying to participate in the BBQ cook-off, please email it to larc_melanie@hotmail.com.
For more information on the upcoming festival, please visit Lafourche Arc’s Facebook or call (985) 447-6214.
