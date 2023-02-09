Larose, LA – The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce and Lafourche Parish Government are hosting a Small Business Forum to offer small business resources and information for small business growth and sustainability. This is the first forum of 2023, and the event will be held quarterly to offer businesses a variety of resources on an ongoing basis.
The forum will offer more information on Workforce Development Initiatives that could help your business needs. Kristi Lumpkin, Grants & Economic Development Director, will inform you on the Work Ready Community program. Laura Fanguy Rougeau, Business Service Representative with Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC), will explain the updated local labor market information and LWC free services as well as funding available for businesses. Ron Markham, CEO of Corporate Training & Development, will inform you on strategies for training and development in the workplace.
The forum will take place at the Lockport Community Center from 5:30 – 7 PM on Thursday, February 16, 2023. “This is a great opportunity to network with other businesses and have meaningful discussions about how we can all help each other and work together in our communities,” said LWC Representative Rougeau. The event is free; however, reservations are recommended @ lafourchechamber.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.